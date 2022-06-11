Groves Police release details of missing child, suspect information

GROVES — The Groves Police Department is searching for Jaiceon Robertson, a 4-year-old boy who is black, 3’ 6”, 70 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray timberland shirt, black shorts, and has scars on arms, stomach and legs.

Police are looking for Blake Robertson, 34, a black, male, 6’ 0”, 222 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos in connection with Jaiceon’s abduction.

The suspect was last heard from in Groves at 4:50 p.m. on June 4.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Groves Police at 409-722-4965.