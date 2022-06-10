Search for stabbing suspect continues following Tuesday killing

The 1200 block of 7th Street was mostly quiet in the later parts of this week, with no apparent signs a man had been stabbed to death at the location on Tuesday.

Police in Port Arthur issued a murder warrant Wednesday for a man investigators believe is connected to the crime. Authorities are asking for help from the public to locate him.

Anthony McCullar, 45, is the suspect, and he has also been known to use the alias Christopher Green.

McCullar is wanted for Tuesday night’s death of 35-year-old Ashton Aiken.

Police on Thursday did not say what led to the stabbing or if there was crime surveillance video in the area.

It is also unknown if the murder weapon was recovered.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the case is under investigation and she could not provide additional information.

Police initially responded to a call of a stabbing at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday the 1400 block of 8th Street.

They found a man with a single stab wound to this upper body. He was brought by ambulance to a hospital where he died.

Officers determined the stabbing happened in the 1200 block of 7th Street just a few blocks away.

Witnesses at the scene were said to be cooperating with the investigation and detectives do have leads, according to a news release.

The area on 7th Street is home to a store and an adjacent vacant lot, where people are known to sit under a grove of trees and visit with each other. Several people gathered there Wednesday but declined to comment on the stabbing.

People with information on McCullar’s location can call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-983-TIPS (8477).