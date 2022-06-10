PNG softball player earns Athlete of the Week for work at camp

Published 12:09 am Friday, June 10, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Last season the Port Neches-Groves softball team made a playoff push after locking up the third seed for District 21-5A. PNG ended the season in a tie with Nederland after splitting the regular season series.

Kylae Sheffield teaches a camp goer how to bunt. (Chris Moore/The News)

PNG beat its rival 9-4 in the deciding game. Kylea Sheffield is one of several softball players that will return for PNG next season.

Sheffield, along with many other players, volunteered to teach younger players at the Port Neches-Groves softball camp this week. She spent time teaching kids the proper way to hold the bat during a bunt.

