Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 30-June5

Published 12:20 am Friday, June 10, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 30 to June 5:

  • Shane Ramour, 30, Nederland warrants
  • Da Quondrix Gilbert, 29, Nederland warrants
  • Steve Belaire, 47, Nederland warrants
  • Kenneth Buckley, 58, Nederland warrants
  • Monique Arellano, 41, driving while intoxicated
  • Charles Ross, 40, warrant other agency
  • Danny Church, 46, Nederland warrants
  • John Henry, 34, assault family violence-impede breathing
  • Jack Moles, 57, warrant other agency
  • Dawn Lane, 57, warrant other agency
  • David Hernandez, 44, public intoxication
  • Cori Contreras, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 30 to June 5:

May 30

  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

May 31

  • Found property was reported in the 300 block of North 12th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 7700 block of Green.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 1

  • A death was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue E.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 100 block of S 27th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A suspicious death was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue B.

June 2

  • Obstruction or retaliation was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 14th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of South 29th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 29th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a dangerous drug in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • An information report was received in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

June 3

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 of FM 365.
  • A missing person was reported in the 900 block of Louise.

June 4

  • A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • An officer recovered property in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Avenue D.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.
  • Indecent assault was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 7200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

June 5

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of 13th Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Memorial.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Boston.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of North 33rd Street.

