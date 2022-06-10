Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 30-June5

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 30 to June 5:

Shane Ramour, 30, Nederland warrants

Da Quondrix Gilbert, 29, Nederland warrants

Steve Belaire, 47, Nederland warrants

Kenneth Buckley, 58, Nederland warrants

Monique Arellano, 41, driving while intoxicated

Charles Ross, 40, warrant other agency

Danny Church, 46, Nederland warrants

John Henry, 34, assault family violence-impede breathing

Jack Moles, 57, warrant other agency

Dawn Lane, 57, warrant other agency

David Hernandez, 44, public intoxication

Cori Contreras, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 30 to June 5:

May 30

Assault -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

May 31

Found property was reported in the 300 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1800 block of 18 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of 22 nd Street.

Street. Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 7700 block of Green.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 1

A death was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue E.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 100 block of S 27 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A suspicious death was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue B.

June 2

Obstruction or retaliation was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of South 29 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 29 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a dangerous drug in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

An information report was received in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

June 3

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 of FM 365.

A missing person was reported in the 900 block of Louise.

June 4

A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 700 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. An officer recovered property in the 700 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. Theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Avenue D.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.

Indecent assault was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.

Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 7200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

June 5