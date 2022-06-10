Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 30-June5
Published 12:20 am Friday, June 10, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 30 to June 5:
- Shane Ramour, 30, Nederland warrants
- Da Quondrix Gilbert, 29, Nederland warrants
- Steve Belaire, 47, Nederland warrants
- Kenneth Buckley, 58, Nederland warrants
- Monique Arellano, 41, driving while intoxicated
- Charles Ross, 40, warrant other agency
- Danny Church, 46, Nederland warrants
- John Henry, 34, assault family violence-impede breathing
- Jack Moles, 57, warrant other agency
- Dawn Lane, 57, warrant other agency
- David Hernandez, 44, public intoxication
- Cori Contreras, 29, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 30 to June 5:
May 30
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
May 31
- Found property was reported in the 300 block of North 12th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 7700 block of Green.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
June 1
- A death was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 100 block of S 27th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of North 18th Street.
- A suspicious death was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue B.
June 2
- Obstruction or retaliation was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of South 29th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 29th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a dangerous drug in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- An information report was received in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
June 3
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 of FM 365.
- A missing person was reported in the 900 block of Louise.
June 4
- A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- An officer recovered property in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Avenue D.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.
- Indecent assault was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 7200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
June 5
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of 13th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Memorial.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Boston.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of North 33rd Street.