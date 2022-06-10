Man wanted for stabbing death in Port Arthur arrested in Groves

A man wanted in connection with a fatal Port Arthur stabbing is now in jail on a $1 million bond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warrant division arrested Anthony McCullar, 45, at noon Friday in Groves, according to Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry.

Information on where McCullar was located in Groves was not available.

McCullar was arrested on a warrant that followed Tuesday’s stabbing death of 35-year-old Ashton Aiken.

Police initially responded to a call of a stabbing at approximately 10:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of 8th Street.

Authorities found a man with a single stab wound to this upper body. He was brought by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Officers determined the stabbing took place in the 1200 block of 7th Street just a few blocks away.