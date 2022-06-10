Barbara “Bobbie” Bowden transitioned from labor to reward on June 3, 2022, in Houston, TX. Barbara was a Charter member of God 1st Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Donald Ray Toussaint.

She was employed by Wal-Mart for 20 years until her retirement.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Isabelle Guillory; brothers Terry and John Lee Guillory.

Survivors include her husband Daney G. Bowden Sr., daughters, Danielle Hickman (Horace) of Port Arthur, TX, Crystal Batiste (Jermaine) of Fresno, TX and Daney G. Bowden II of Port Arthur, TX; sisters Della Shelton (Ronald), Renella Lewis & Monica Watson (Patrick) all of Lake Charles, LA.; brothers Charles Guillory (Maria), Michael Guillory (Cynthia), Donald Guillory (Paula), Gerald Guillory, James Guillory (Benita) all of Lake Charles, LA, Henry Guillory Jr. (Dee) of Dorant, LA. Barbara was a loving grandmother to Crystin Garrett, Aiden Batiste, and Coy Garrett; a host of uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The homegoing celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.