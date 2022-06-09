Port Arthur educator wins Raising Cane’s teacher sweepstakes

A Port Arthur teacher got a big surprise recently from a local eatery.

Tyrrell Elementary School third grade teacher Melissa Stansbury was selected a winner in Raising Cane’s Teacher Appreciation Sweepstakes. She won a $500 Visa gift card and a gift basket valued at $50 that featured Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers merchandise and coupons.

Stansbury said the winning email was initially blocked by a firewall, so she was unaware she was the winner. Then she received a phone call.

She was shocked and surprised at the news.

“It’s very nice they are supportive of teachers. It’s a neat experience,” Stansbury said. “I’m extremely grateful the local business supports teachers.”

Raising Cane’s awarded 100 teachers a Raising Cane’s Gift Basket and $500 for their classrooms in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers were encouraged to register for chance to win one of 100 prize packages. Qualified applicants (teachers) were randomly drawn, according to information from Raising Cane’s.

Tyrrell Elementary Principal Dr. Lisa Crochett called Stansbury a very hardworking teacher who commits herself everyday to student learning.

“She’s a joy to watch in action while instructing her students to be focused, organized and creative,” Crochett said. “As a result of her consistent routines, she has great classroom management. We are so proud of her Raising Cane’s Sweepstakes.”

Now that school is out for the summer, Stansbury will be spending time with her grandbaby and husband and hanging out in the pool, she said.

Stansbury has been a teacher for 13 years.