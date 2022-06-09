On Friday, June 3, 2022, Elizabeth Ann Carlile Wren, 89, passed from this earth and went to live in her Heavenly Home.

She was surrounded by the love of her husband, daughters, and friends.

Elizabeth was born on October 2, 1932, in Port Arthur, Texas, to William and Euphrasie Carlile.

Elizabeth and Elvis were married for 71 years and lived in Groves for 65 of those years.

The love she had for our Dad was never-ending. Where you saw one, you saw the other. They worked together, played together, and loved each other. As our Dad says, “She’s not my wife, she’s my life.” As their family grew, they raised three lively daughters and filled their lives with adventure.

Elizabeth was the epitome of a homemaker, wife, and mother.

As a mother, she was a devoted, stay-at-home Mom, of her three daughters. Liz loved sewing for her daughters, always dressing them in stylish clothes; ranging from shorts to formal dresses.

Our Mom was an outstanding cook. Dinner was always on the table at 5:00 p.m., with mouthwatering goodness. Cooking was one of many ways she showed her love to family and friends.

Mom and Dad never met a stranger. Their door was always open to anyone that had a need or just wanted to visit. A great example of this, is the fact that Mom was the soul caregiver, for her mother, for 33 years, until her mother’s passing in 2008.

Mom and Dad had a life, long, love of travel. Every year they traveled throughout the United States. Their travels brought them through 48-states, Mexico, and Canada. They shared their adventures with their daughters, family, and friends.

During her young adult life, Liz held many jobs. One of her favorite jobs was as an elementary school teacher, at Little Flower School, in Port Acers, Texas. For a time, she served as secretary for our Dad’s business, S & M Safety Services.

In her later years, Mom was a faithful volunteer for the Food Band, at Val Verde Baptist Church.

Although she excelled at many things, being a hands-on-grandmother was one of her greatest gifts. She was deeply loved by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elizabeth was truly loved by all who knew her and will be profoundly missed. We will love you, Momma, always and forever. “5”

Elizabeth was proceeded in death by her parents William and Euphrasie Carlile; her sister, Evelyn Quirey; two brothers, William “Jack” and Harold Carlile; and great grandson, Ashton Spears.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Elvis Jasper Wren, Jr., of Groves, Texas; daughters, Cynthia Sullivan, of Bridge City, Texas; Karla Gronberg, and husband, Doug, of Fort Collins, Colorado; Cheryl McClure, and husband, Mike, of Oak Harbor, Washington; six grandchildren, Sara Sullivan, Erin Moore, Austin Sullivan, Bryan Sullivan, Miranda Hummer, and David Hensley; ten great grandchildren, Michael, Evan, Zeppelin, Mia, Sullivan, Landen, Amelia, Samuel, Charlie, and Blaze; her sister, Sue Anderson, of Bossier City, Louisiana; and brother, James Carlile, of Stephenville, Texas.

We would like to extend a special thank you to FOREVER YOUNG HOME, in Groves, Texas. We are so grateful for their kind and professional care of our Mom, before and during, her final days. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Val Verde Baptist Church, in Groves, Texas.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Val Verde Baptist Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave., Groves, Texas. The Reverend, Nick Dignan, will be officiating.

Graveside services, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery, on Cemetery Road, Teague, Texas.

The family requests, in leu of flowers, donations may be made to: Forever Young Home, 2631 Rose Ave, Groves, Texas 77619