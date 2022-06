Arneshoia Nicole Carter, was called to the Heavenly Gates to receive her lovely wings on May 24, 2022.

Funeral service will be 11:00am Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 248 18th Street Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.