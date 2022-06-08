Port Arthur Police investigating fatal, late-night stabbing

Police announced Wednesday that one man is dead and a suspect is wanted following a late-night, fatal stabbing in Port Arthur.

Det. George Clark said the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street in reference to a stabbing victim at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located a male with a stab wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Clark said the man “succumbed to his injury” upon arrival to the hospital.

Investigators determined the crime scene is in the 1200 block of 7th Street.

Clark said witness cooperation is taking place, adding detectives have leads on a suspect.

“At this time, the suspect is still at large,” Clark said in a 1:30 a.m. Wednesday release.

Authorities did not initially provide details about the victim or suspect.