Police identify victim, suspect following fatal Tuesday night stabbing in Port Arthur

Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By PA News

Anthony McCullar Jr.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the person authorities believe stabbed to death another man Tuesday night in Port Arthur.

A murder warrant has been issued for Anthony McCullar Jr., 45.

Det. Mike Hebert said McCullar is the suspect in the stabbing death of 35-yerad-old Ashton Aiken.

The assault occurred Tuesday night in the 1200 block of 7th Street.

If anyone knows McCullar’s location, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-983-TIPS (8477).

Det. George Clark said Port Arthur Police responded to 8th Street in reference to a stabbing victim at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located Aiken with a stab wound to his upper body.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Clark said Aiken “succumbed to his injury” upon arrival to the hospital.

Clark said witness cooperation is taking place, adding detectives are pursuing active leads.

