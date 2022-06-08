Bond reduced for Marcus Freeman’s alleged shooter

Bond has been reduced for a man accused in the shooting death of a father of seven.

Last week Judge Raquel West reduced the bond for DaStacy Rashad Lawrence from $950,000 to $500,000, according to information from the 252nd District Court. Lawrence is charged with the shooting death of Marcus Freeman, 34, on Jan. 21.

Attorney Audwin Samuel is defending Lawrence.

The prosecutor in the case is Phillip Smith.

Smith did not comment on the case.

The case is set for announcement on July 13. This is when the attorneys for the defendant, the assistant district attorney and the accused meet to decide whether to go forward with a trial, dismiss the case or plea bargain.

Lawrence turned himself in to authorities in April.

PAPD was called at approximately 3:37 p.m. Jan. 21 to Normandy Apartments, 3500 Normandy Drive, to check the welfare of a man inside a vehicle. When officers arrived they found Marcus Freeman’s body. Justice of the Peace Mark DeRouen pronounced him dead at the scene.

Family has said Freeman was shot eight times.