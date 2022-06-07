Manslaughter arrest made in Louis Manor shooting death

Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By PA News

Lawrence Bartain Edwards

A 35-year-old Port Arthur man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a local apartment complex.

Lawrence Bartain Edwards is charged with manslaughter following the death of Arneshia Carter, 31.

Bond is set at $100,000, according to jail records.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Edwards on the warrant Monday.

Carter was critically wounded while at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Ave., May 23 and died days later.

Port Arthur Police described Carter as a bystander in a dispute at the complex

A 40-year-old man who was injured in the shooting was released from the hospital following treatment.

