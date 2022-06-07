Cause of death pending for special needs child found in skeletal condition

The preliminary autopsy report for a 3-year-old special needs boy who police described as skeletal in appearance said his cause of death is pending.

An autopsy was performed June 2 on King Dewey who died May 31.

The cause of death is pending toxicology, investigation, medical records, histology and microbiology, according to the report provided by Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.

Police have arrested the child’s mother, Tina Louis, 43, and sister Kirsten Louis, 21.

Tina is charged with two counts of injury to a child with bonds set at $750,000 each. She is also charged with failure to identify with bond of $2,500 bond. Kirsten is facing two counts of injury to a child. Her bonds are also $750,000 for each charge.

Police are also searching fore a third person, Jaylin Jevon Lewis, described as a family acquaintance.

Authorities had no update on the search for Lewis as of Monday afternoon.

Port Arthur Police received a call to the 300 block of Richmond Avenue at approximately 7:25 a.m. Tuesday following a call of a child in distress.

Det. Mike Hebert said police received the call from someone inside the home.

“The officers found a child that was deceased,” Hebert said. “The child appeared to be severely malnourished and had a skeletal appearance.”

There were also two additional children in the home, police reported, describing them as each under 10 years old.

“When the officers were inside the house, they discovered a closet door with a padlock on it. They forced entry into that closet and found a space that was infested with insects and was filthy. Investigation will show that baby King had been placed inside that environment.”