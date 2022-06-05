PAEDC nears hiring of search firm for CEO

The search for a firm to help find the next leader of the city’s economic development corporation is coming to a close.

A total of six firms submitted info in the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation’s Request For Proposals by the May 27 deadline. A committee reviewed the RFP’s and a recommendation is set to be made Monday during the 5 p.m. meeting, said Krystle Muller, interim CEO and PAEDC contract compliance manager.

According to information from the city, the firms that submitted proposals are: Johnson & Associates, Mike Barnes Group, Next Move Group, Strategic Government Resources, Logan Development Group, and The Pace Group.

Muller said there is a recommendation from the committee for hiring one of the firms but it is contingent on the board’s approval Monday.

Once the PAEDC gives their approval to a firm it must then be approved by City Council.

The previous CEO, Jessica Carpenter, tendered her resignation effective May 4, after approximately two months at the job. She took over the position that was vacated by Floyd Batiste, who was with the organization for 17 years.

On May 9, the board appointed PAEDC Contract Compliance Manager Krystle Muller to oversee the organization until further notice. The recommendation was approved during a joint meeting of the PAEDC and City Council in late May.