ON THE MENU — Kung Fu Tea has the perfect drink for you

NEDERLAND — Kung Fu Tea offers so many different styles and flavors that customers could be overwhelmed by the amount of choices, but Manager Bailey Tran said the drink spot has something for everyone.

Kung Fu Tea has been in business for over two years, located at 2828 FM 365.

“We specialize in bubble tea,” Tran said. “You can add different toppings to them. A lot of the flavors are Asian-inspired and come from Taiwanese heritage, but we also have more Americanized flavors, as well. A lot of people come in and are in shock because we have so much to offer.”

Tran said the location offers caffeine-free drinks as well as drinks with extra caffeine for the needed pickup.

“Our best seller and what we are known for is our Kung Fu milk tea,” she said. “Many people add the bubbles and tapioca. Bubble tea is just whatever drink you get, you can add it to it. It is an option. It is a texture thing. There are tapioca pearls that are soaked in honey and sugar. Some people don’t enjoy the texture and some do.”

Along with various drink flavors, the spot offers different snack options.

“We have some treats,” she said. “We have some macaron cookies. We have a few of our own candies. We have flavored popcorn and things like that. For the most part, it is all about the beverages.”

While Tran said there aren’t any immediate plans to expand the menu, due to the success of the beverages, Kung Fu Tea is rolling out some summer flavors in the near future.

“We still get a lot of new customers,” she said. “We are just doing what we know and keeping it consistent. We have a Hershey’s series that has been really popular. It is s’mores and stuff like that. We are actually sold out right now because it is so popular.”

Despite the variety surrounding her on a daily basis, Tran likes her drinks relatively plain.

“I like the milk tea,” she said. “That is what I usually get. If I want something refreshing, I enjoy all of the punches. That is all of our fruit-based drinks and teas. Those are what I go for.”

The store also has an app, where customers can earn points and be eligible for special offers. Customers can also preorder drinks from the app and order delivery through the app.

For more information, call 409-519-8044 or visit kungfutea.com/app/.