RELIGION BRIEFS — Caring Friends to host meeting June 10

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information call 409-548-1360.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, “The Hebrew Warrior,” will on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature a radio edition of the 32nd Pastoral Anniversary Appreciation Service for Nash, along with his wife Kerri Anne Nash. To listen online go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze.

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian women, will hold a monthly luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. June 10 at First Baptist Church Nederland, 1911 Nederland Ave. The speaker will be Jefferson County Extension Agent David Oates. The cost for the luncheon is $15. Reservations preferred but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to RSVP, call Donna Brown at 409-722-0952 or Mary Prioux at 409-962-5571.

The community is invited to Revival in the City at 2 p.m. June 25 at Booker T. Washington Park on Thomas Boulevard and Freeman Avenue. Organizers ask participants to join “us as we take back our families, our neighborhood, and our city in Jesus’ name.” Kizzy Chrantain will lead the service. Donations are needed and welcomed. For more information, call Chrantain at 409-960-2049.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.