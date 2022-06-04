Here’s how to register for 2022 Groves Pecan Festival Pageant

GROVES — Registration for the 2022 Groves Pecan Festival Queen’s Scholarship Pageant can be done online or by picking up an application.

Signup ends at 5 p.m. July 14 for the Sept. 10 pageant. The parade this year is set for Sept. 17.

This year’s 2022 Groves Pecan Festival is tentatively set for Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.

Girls ages 3 years to 12th grade may sign up with the online application available on the Groves Pecan Festival Facebook page or pick up applications at the Groves Chamber of Commerce office.

Completed applications and the registration fee, which is $70, are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each category is limited to 15 contestants. Categories are organized by grade.

Requirements to be a contestant in the Groves Pecan Festival Pageant:

Reside within the Groves City limits; or Attend any school in Groves; or Be zoned to attend a school in Groves.

Contestants in the Queen’s Division will compete for the following scholarship amounts:

Queen, $1,000 Scholarship

1st Runner-up, $750 Scholarship

2nd Runner-up, $500 Scholarship

For more information call the Groves Chamber of Commerce at 409-962-3631. The Chamber office is located at 4399 Main Ave.

The Pageant promotion sponsor is Merle Norman and Bella Boutique.

To register online, click here.