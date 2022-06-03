YMCA shakes up summer with all-day camp or area children

The YMCA of Southeast Texas has found a way to get children out of bed with a smile on their face.

“It feels good,” said Child Care Director Brittany Mercer. “So far we’ve had a lot of feedback that kids are ready to get up in the morning and come to camp. They love it.”

Summer Day Camp 2022 is underway and currently has more than 150 participants, said Sports Director Glenda Trainer.

“They go on field trips, they swim, they do sports and outside activities — just different things kids like to do,” Trainer said. “They love arts and crafts.”

Mercer said students swim for 30 minutes each day, although parents can opt out if desired.

Field trips include places such as NASA Space Center, the Museum of the Gulf Coast, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Cops and Kids in Orange and water parks, said Mercer, who is in her eighth year overseeing the summer camp.

“We get them going by doing Morning Circle, so we do a few songs, chants and prayers just to get them hype and ready for the day,” Mercer said.

Camp begins each weekday at 7 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m., ending Aug. 14. There is no cutoff time for registration, which is open to children ages 4-13.

The cost is $130 per week for non-members and $110 per week for members, but the center has a financial assistance program with a sliding fee scale to assist families according to their income level, according to the center’s website.

For more information, call 409-962-6644.

Other summer activities

Outside of Summer Day Camp, the YMCA is offering a multitude of activities for people of all ages.

Trainer said they’re gearing up for summer cheerleading and basketball, which brings in participants from all over Southeast Texas.

“We have people from Bridge City, Orange, Beaumont, Winnie, Hamshire-Fannett,” she said. “They play basketball all day on Saturday. We have referees and all that good stuff. “

The center also offers an aquatic aerobics class in both the mornings and afternoons, and they host Silver Sneakers classes, or exercise sessions for senior citizens, at both the 9th Avenue center and the Westside Development Center.