Port Neches-Groves lineman named Athlete of the Week

The Port Neches-Groves football team has high expectations heading into fall. The team went three rounds deep last season and returns a vast majority of the starters.

Incoming senior Bryce Loftin was part of a dominating offensive line, but he will switch sides of the ball this year to help bolster a talented defensive front.

Loftin played center for PNG his junior year and will play nose guard in 2022 for Head Coach Jeff Joseph and Defensive Coordinator Matt McDaniel.

Just last season, Loftin was an All-State honorable mention for 5A Division II. Loftin joins 14 other returning starters from last year’s squad when summer workouts kick off next week.

