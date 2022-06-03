See what’s coming this month for U.S. 69, TX 73 intersection; projected completion time

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are working on TX 73 and U.S. 69 in an ongoing effort to change the intersection from a cloverleaf to a turbine exchange — one of only two in the state.

Motorists in June are expected to see temporary widening along TX 73.

Along U.S. 69, shoulder improvements are taking place, officials said.

Sarah Dupre, public information officer for Texas Department of Transportation-Beaumont District, said there have not been any major changes to the construction plan, which is expected to reach completion in 2026.

“It’s going to going to improve the safety and security of the highway,” said Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton. “It’s been a long awaited project that benefits not only the city but the surrounding areas as well.”

Preparation on the project began in January as crews cleared trees that surrounded the intersection.

Due to traffic, the widening of Texas 73 will take place primarily at night. Once roadway reconstruction begins, there will be detours for motorists.

They are:

Northbound U.S. 69 to westbound Texas 73 detour route: northbound U.S. 69 traffic will continue north on U.S. 69, following detour route markers to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard. After exiting the frontage road, take a U-turn at Jimmy Johnson Boulevard and re-enter the southbound main lanes.

Westbound Texas 73 to southbound U.S. 69 detour route: westbound Texas 73 will continue west through the interchange. Continue west to Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue exit. Make a U-turn at Savannah Avenue and enter Texas 73 eastbound main lanes then exit U.S. 69 south and follow ramp.

Southbound U.S. 69 to eastbound Texas 73 detour route: southbound U.S. 69 traffic will exit for westbound Texas 73. There will be advance warning signs. Continue west on Texas 73 to Savannah Avenue exit. Make U-turn at Savannah Avenue and enter Texas 73 eastbound main lanes. Continue on Texas 73 through the interchange.

Eastbound Texas 73 to northbound U.S. detour route: eastbound Texas 73 traffic will continue east, exiting for Ninth Avenue. Continue on the frontage road to Ninth Avenue U-turn. Following the U-turn, continue on the frontage road and enter Texas 73 westbound main lanes. Exit U.S. 69 north and follow ramp.

Dupree said they are currently configuring dates for the detours with specifics undetermined.

According to TxDOT, project improvements include adding direct connectors, adding main lane improvements, improving ramps and access roads, adding retaining walls and widening/replacing bridges.

Construction will take place in the existing right-of-way and will not require property acquisition.