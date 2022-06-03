Check out the details. Lotus Festival this weekend in Port Arthur.

The Buu Mon Buddhist Temple will host the annual Lotus Festival Saturday, with Vesak Observance to follow Sunday.

Bhante Tri Quang said hosting the event has been a struggle in the previous few years due to COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri, which destroyed the gardens.

However, the bamboo is returning, and lotus is in bloom.

Festivities Saturday are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will include food vendors and cultural events.

Guests are encouraged to bring cameras and take pictures as they tour the gardens, grounds and temple.

On Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. the temple will host Vesak Observance, which is the commencement of Buddha’s life, enlightenment and death. Lunch will be served.

The temple is located at 2701 Procter St. in Port Arthur.