Port Arthur police identify 3-year-old neglect victim, announce 3rd suspect is wanted

Port Arthur Police Department investigators are searching for a third suspect in connection with a child neglect death that claimed the life of a local 3-year-old boy and sent shockwaves throughout the community.

There are two felony arrest warrants active for Jaylin Jevon Lewis, who police describe as an “acquaintance” to the family involved.

Authorities identified the victim as 3-year-old King Dewey, who family described as having a form of Down syndrome.

His mother and sister — Tina Louis, 43, and Kirsten Louis, 21 — were arrested Tuesday. Tina is charged with two counts of injury to a child with bonds set at $750,000 each. She is also charged with failure to identify ($2,500 bond). Kirsten is facing two counts of injury to a child. Her bonds are also $750,000 for each charge.

The case

Port Arthur Police received a call to the 300 block of Richmond Avenue at approximately 7:25 a.m. Tuesday following a call of a child in distress.

Det. Mike Hebert said police received the call from someone inside the home.

“The officers found a child that was deceased,” Hebert said. “The child appeared to be severely malnourished and had a skeletal appearance.”

There were also two additional children in the home, police reported, describing them as each under 10 years old.

“Those children were removed from the home and are now safe with relatives,” Hebert said.

“When the officers were inside the house, they discovered a closet door with a padlock on it. They forced entry into that closet and found a space that was infested with insects and was filthy. Investigation will show that baby King had been placed inside that environment.”

Follow-up

Authorities described Jaylin Jevon Lewis as “at large.”

“We are working with our federal partners to locate him,” Hebert said. “We’re also asking for the public’s help. If you know his whereabouts, please call the Port Arthur Police Department. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers.”

Those numbers are 409-983-8600 and 409-833-8411, respectively.

Hebert said investigators reached out to the District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services once receiving the initial call for help.

“Now, we’re working with federal authorities in an attempt to locate Mr. Lewis,” he said. “It’s been a joint investigation.”

Hebert said he could not answer if detectives anticipated charging any additional suspects.