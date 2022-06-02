Pizza delivery driver got pistol whipped during Port Arthur robbery

The victim of a recent armed robbery at a Port Arthur apartment complex was a pizza delivery driver, authorities said.

Police are continuing to search for the suspects described as two black men in their 20s.

The robbery occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday at Avery Trace Apartments, 4100 FM 365, Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said.

At last one of the alleged robbers pulled a gun on the victim and “pistol whipped” him during the robbery. Police are not releasing details of what was stolen.

Hebert said the investigation is fluid.

The apartment complex has a number of banners announcing the presence of security cameras. Hebert said police are not releasing information on whether the crime was captured on video.

People with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.