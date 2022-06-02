PAISD outlines schedules, requirements, details of 2022 Summer of Academic Refinement program

The Port Arthur Independent School District’s 2022 Summer of Academic Refinement program, also known as “SOAR,” will be offered to qualifying students every Monday through Thursday, beginning June 6.

The program ends June 30. Participants must be enrolled in PAISD and meet eligibility requirements.

The “SOAR” program will include:

Required Bilingual Elementary (Pre-K and K) programs from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at your child’s designated campus

Migrant (K-8) at Lakeview Elementary only

ESL enrichment (6-12) at your child’s home campus

Extended School Year (ESY) for students receiving Special Education services at your child’s designated campus

For the tiniest Titans, the Wheatley School of Early Childhood Summer Program

The elementary (K-5) and middle school (6-8) programs will offer language arts, science, social studies and mathematics.

The Ninth Grade Success Initiative program will be offered for 9th grade students who have not earned enough credits to be promoted to the 10th grade.

The high school program for students in grades 10-12 will be offered for students who failed a core course or have not earned enough credits to be promoted to the next grade.

Wilson Early College High School will offer a Summer Bridge program for its 2022-23 cohort.

The district has designed the EOC Academic Enrichment Summer Institute Program for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade students who have not been successful on the Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II, or U.S. History STAAR/EOCtests.

The EOC Academic Enrichment Summer Institutes will be held at MHS-9, MHS and Wilson, starting June 6 and ending June 24. The Institute will be held Monday through Thursday each week.

The assessment window for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade students needing to retake a STAAR/EOC test is June 20–24.

The EOC portion of our academic enrichment program is the only program that is offered for three weeks; all others are offered for four weeks.

Additionally, all campuses will offer HB4545 targeted instruction for students needing to meet those requirements throughout June.

Each PAISD school site will be a host campus for their summer program(s). Students will attend classes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The only program that will dismiss at 3:30 p.m. is the required Bilingual Elementary program.

Transportation and food services will be provided for students in all programs at all grade levels.

Bus routes will be located on the district’s webpage.

Counselors or designees on each campus have pre-registered elementary, middle and high school students required to attend the summer instruction program.

Parents must complete the online application located at paisd.org now through June 7 to confirm their child’s participation.