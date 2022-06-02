Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 23-29
Published 12:24 am Thursday, June 2, 2022
Nederland police arrested the following individuals from May 23 to May 29:
- Ricardo Arredondo, 27, warrant other agency
- Leanna Kerr, 33, driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content more than 0.15
- Steven Tate, 49, public intoxication
- Victor Ramirez, 59, assault causes bodily injury-family violence, driving while intoxicated
- David Culbert, 23, warrant other agency
- Juan Chan Caliz, 25, warrant other agency
Nederland police responded to the following calls from May 23 to May 29:
May 23
- Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 8th Street.
May 24
- Duty on striking fixture/landscape was reported in the 100 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1003 block of Avenue B.
May 25
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of S 15th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue J.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue J.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported in the 2800 block of Canal.
- Child endangerment was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 26
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
May 27
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of South 13th Street.
- Disorderly conduct display/discharge firearm was reported in the 1400 block of South 13th Street.
May 28
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- Found property was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue B.
- Indecent assault was reported in the 800 block of S 14th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
May 29
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
- An officer assisted another agency near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.