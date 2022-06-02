Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 23-29

Nederland police arrested the following individuals from May 23 to May 29:

Ricardo Arredondo, 27, warrant other agency

Leanna Kerr, 33, driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content more than 0.15

Steven Tate, 49, public intoxication

Victor Ramirez, 59, assault causes bodily injury-family violence, driving while intoxicated

David Culbert, 23, warrant other agency

Juan Chan Caliz, 25, warrant other agency

Nederland police responded to the following calls from May 23 to May 29:

May 23

Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 8th Street.

May 24

Duty on striking fixture/landscape was reported in the 100 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A dog bite was reported in the 1003 block of Avenue B.

May 25

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of S 15 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue J.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue J.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported in the 2800 block of Canal.

Child endangerment was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 26

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

May 27

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. Disorderly conduct display/discharge firearm was reported in the 1400 block of South 13th Street.

May 28

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Found property was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue B.

Indecent assault was reported in the 800 block of S 14 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Avenue H.

May 29