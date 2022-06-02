Aestheticstudios by Phuong turns passion into profit with clients feeling their best

NEDERLAND — For years Phuong Nguyen has been touting the importance of self care. She encourages people of all ages to take time to invest in themselves and started a business around helping others look and feel their best.

In December Nguyen opened Aestheticstudios by Phuong on the corner of Boston Avenue and 12th street.

Nguyen, who owns and operates the location, offers an array of services.

“I do all kinds of facials like chemical peels,” she said.

“For facials I am more results driven without sacrificing relaxation. I want people to be able to relax here and still get results. I always tell clients when they are coming in for any type of correction issue like acne or pigmentation issues that they have to work with me. It is 80 percent at home and 20 percent with me. They have to follow an at-home care and come in monthly or every two months or something like that.”

Nguyen said she wishes she knew more about child skincare when she was younger.

“Back then I didn’t really know anything and didn’t wear sunscreen,” she said.

“You see it in your face as you get older. I encourage all parents to teach their kids proper skin care. It is just something simple. Not what an adult would do. They need to was their faces and wear sunscreen.”

Nguyen provides facials for kids as young as 10.

“I have an 11-year-old son,” she said. “I tell him to wear sunscreen. Boys are a little harder. My clients are wide ranges of ages.”

The business also provides lash extensions.

“I have always been into beauty since high school,” Nguyen said.

“At first it was makeup and then hair,” she said. “When I graduated high school, I started working at a spa. I did that for three years. I was a receptionist and then the assistant manager. I got facials regularly. I really got into the health and wellness.”

While at the spa, she was able to sit in on the training, which encouraged her to go to school to be an aesthetician.

“I wanted to be my own boss,” she said. “I went to beauty school and opened my own Instagram and was doing lashes out of my home. That is how I started building clients. Some of my clients that started with me there are still with me now.”

Nguyen said she has enjoyed owning her own business.