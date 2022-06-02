Man received non-life threatening wound after accidental shooting, police believe

A shooting that happened Monday at Avery Trace Apartment Complex has been deemed accidental, authorities said.

Port Arthur police were called to the 4200 block of FM 365 at approximately 1 a.m. Monday for a shooting.

The male victim sustained a gunshot wound to he face. He was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

PAPD Det. Mike Hebert said authorities are investigating the shooting as accidental, though the case is still fluid.

The victim received a non-life threatening wound, police said.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.