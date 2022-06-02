Janie Beth Wilson, 76, of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Herman Memorial Hospital – Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Janie was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 16, 1945 to the late Clint and Mable Wilson.

Those left to cherish Janie’s memory include her children, Judy Brodeur and her husband, Norman of League City, Texas; Joseph Alvarado and his wife, Nicole of Rincon, Georgia; grandchildren Kyle Brodeur and his wife Mollie of Buda, Texas; Stone Brodeur, Alyssa Brodeur both of League City Texas; Kaleena Alvarado, Sabrina Alavarado both of Rincon, Georgia; brother Donald Wilson of Orange, Texas; sister Carole Peet of Port Neches; and brother Terry Wilson and his wife Patti of Cypress, Texas.

Janie was a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and Port Arthur College.

She retired from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas after 30 years of service.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Clint and Mable Wilson; brothers Charles Wilson and Michael Wilson, Sr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janie’s memory to the Lamar University General Scholarship Fund at Lamar University Foundation, P. O. Box 11500, Beaumont, TX 77710 or on-line at www. lamar.edu/give.