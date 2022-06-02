Groves Police Department responses & arrests: May 25-31

Published 12:28 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By PA News

Groves police responded to the following calls from May 25 to May 31:

May 25

  • Ray Jones, 35, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6400 block of Hansen.
  • Ray Francis, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
  • Donna Arnold, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Roosevelt.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.

May 26

  • A dog bite was reported in the 2600 block of Oak.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2300 block of Post Oak.
  • An information report was filed in the 6200 block of Warren.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

May 27

  • A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 4600 block of Roosevelt.

May 28

  • Jose Balderas, 25, was arrested for driving whilei in the 1800 block of Taft.
  • Karla Zavala, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Wilson.
  • Damion Lott, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Ray.
  • An information report was filed in the 4000 block of Main.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Plaza.

May 29

  • Burglary of a habitation, credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 4500 block of Garfield.

May 30

  • Noe Padilla, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Demond Ned, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.
  • An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

May 31

  • Rolaycia Mouton, 35, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Andrew Blanchard, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Kailynn Hardy, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Anselmo.
  • Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 4800 block of Lawndale.
  • A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Bellaire.

More News

Mayoral candidates feeling confident as early voting begins

Aestheticstudios by Phuong turns passion into profit with clients feeling their best

Pizza delivery driver got pistol whipped during Port Arthur robbery

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 23-29

Print Article