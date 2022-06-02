Groves Police Department responses & arrests: May 25-31
Groves police responded to the following calls from May 25 to May 31:
May 25
- Ray Jones, 35, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6400 block of Hansen.
- Ray Francis, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
- Donna Arnold, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Roosevelt.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
May 26
- A dog bite was reported in the 2600 block of Oak.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2300 block of Post Oak.
- An information report was filed in the 6200 block of Warren.
May 27
- A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 4600 block of Roosevelt.
May 28
- Jose Balderas, 25, was arrested for driving whilei in the 1800 block of Taft.
- Karla Zavala, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Wilson.
- Damion Lott, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Ray.
- An information report was filed in the 4000 block of Main.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Plaza.
May 29
- Burglary of a habitation, credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 4500 block of Garfield.
May 30
- Noe Padilla, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- Demond Ned, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- A dog bite was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.
- An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
May 31
- Rolaycia Mouton, 35, was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Andrew Blanchard, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Kailynn Hardy, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Anselmo.
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 4800 block of Lawndale.
- A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Bellaire.