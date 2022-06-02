Mrs. Galatha (Gate) Barnes LaPointe, 78, of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday in the care of her home and family.

A native of Jasper, TX, Gate became a resident of Port Arthur in 1961, where she spearheaded her legacy as one of the top figures in the community.

Mrs. Gate worked for the Port Arthur Independent School District as a Bus Operator for 21 years and was an essential member of Rock Island Baptist Church for over 50 years where she played a vital role in all of the children’s development that participated in the “Sunshine Band” Youth Program.

Survivors include her Husband Harry LaPointe Jr.; daughters Shawana D. LaPointe and Felicia M. Lockhart of Port Arthur, TX, Paula Johnson of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Willie-Faye Hanchett of Houston, TX, eight Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 04, 2022, 11 a.m. at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W. 11th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.