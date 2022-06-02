BCISD board member talks about what makes BCISD great after reelection

BRIDGE CITY — With school out for the summer, the Bridge City Independent School District board members are turning their focus towards the next school year.

Three incumbent board members were sworn in last week after winning their respective races.

Thad Hill won his race for Place 4 after serving 16 years on the board. He is most looking forward to overseeing the bond projects voters approved during the election.

“There was a lot to look into to get to this point,” Hill said. “Now, comes the implementation part. We have to put it together in a way that improves the education and is for the betterment of the community. The facility that we had — we would’ve made it work — you just don’t want to put good money into something that wasn’t going to get the longevity that was needed from a new facility.”

BCISD is often viewed as one of the better school districts in area. The district received an A grade from the Texas Education Agency during the 2019-2020 year, which is the most recent grade for the district.

Hill said transparency and planning allows the district to be successful.

“We have a team that has shown they are able to navigate through those waters to get to the destination,” he said. “I don’t mean it to sound like a story, but it really is. You have to know where you have been and have a vision of where you want to be. You have to chart a map that will get you there. We have that at Bridge City from superintendent to teachers to support. Everyone comes together.”

Hill said he is honored to be on the board and happy to serve another term.

“It is about the kids, the staff and the administration,” Hill said. “I am fortunate to be on a board that makes me better. Our focus is the betterment of kids. It isn’t always easy, but we challenge them and they respond. It has been a great year.”

The district recently completed renovations to the high school football stadium by upgrading the track, football field and scoreboard with the district’s fund balance.

BCISD completed the school year last week and will start back again Aug. 10.