Port Arthur man, 20, sentenced after holding man with gun to head, shooting him in arm

It was March 15, 2021, when a Port Arthur man leaving his home to go to work was forced to his knees and threatened with a gun to the head.

The victim was eventually shot in the arm while frantically trying to get back into his home.

Today, the shooter was sentenced to jail for his role in the violent and traumatic encounter.

U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone sentenced 20-year-old Charles Robert Knatt to 20 years in federal prison for carjacking and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said court documents indicated Port Arthur Police officers found the victim shot in the arm at his home.

It was the victim who told officers as he walked out of his house at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Chevy Chase Lane to go to work, he was approached by an unknown male — later identified as Knatt, of Port Arthur — who was armed with a gun.

Security camera footage also recorded much of the mayhem.

Knatt forced the victim to his knees and pointed a pistol at the victim’s head, demanding money and the keys to his truck. When the victim gave Knatt his keys and wallet, Knatt got in the victim’s truck and backed out of the driveway.

The victim attempted to run inside his house; however, his front door was locked and he could not get in due to Knatt stealing his keys.

Featherston said the victim began to franticly ring his doorbell and beat on the door in order to wake his wife and get inside, at which point Knatt exited the truck and fired several shots at the victim, striking him one time in the arm.

Three days later, Knatt turned himself in to police after seeing news reports about the carjacking and shooting. Knatt admitted to law enforcement he stole the victim’s truck and shot the victim.

Knatt was indicted by a federal grand jury May 6, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the crimes in August, setting up this week’s sentencing.

In August, then Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said Knatt faced up to life in federal prison

This week, Featherston described Knatt as a predator.

“The Port Arthur Police and ATF have joined forces to stop violent offenders, and we will pursue each one until they are in jail,” Featherston said

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said, “hopefully, the conclusion of this senseless and violent crime gives the victim and his family closure, and assures the public, law enforcement is working diligently to ensure their safety.”