Motiva recognizes many local students with Excellence in Education Scholarships

Motiva Enterprises recently awarded scholarship funds totaling $225,000 to 42 high school graduates from Southeast Texas and beyond.

Included in that number is 20 from Port Arthur or Mid County.

Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship recipients receive funds to aid in their pursuit of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or business-related undergraduate, associates, or vocational degree.

“Each of our scholarship recipients impresses me with their passion, purpose and dedication,” said Motiva President and CEO Brian Coffman. “As they move forward from high school into their future, I’m confident they are destined for excellence and will positively impact their communities and chosen professions.”

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and teacher recommendations.

To date, Motiva has awarded more than $2.7 million in higher education funds through its scholarship program.

Congratulations to the 2022 Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship Winners: