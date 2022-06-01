Motiva recognizes many local students with Excellence in Education Scholarships
Published 12:24 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Motiva Enterprises recently awarded scholarship funds totaling $225,000 to 42 high school graduates from Southeast Texas and beyond.
Included in that number is 20 from Port Arthur or Mid County.
Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship recipients receive funds to aid in their pursuit of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or business-related undergraduate, associates, or vocational degree.
“Each of our scholarship recipients impresses me with their passion, purpose and dedication,” said Motiva President and CEO Brian Coffman. “As they move forward from high school into their future, I’m confident they are destined for excellence and will positively impact their communities and chosen professions.”
Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and teacher recommendations.
To date, Motiva has awarded more than $2.7 million in higher education funds through its scholarship program.
Congratulations to the 2022 Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship Winners:
- James Addison III, Port Arthur Wilson Early College High School, Lamar University
- Prentice Altaf, Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies–Port Arthur, University of Miami
- Eduardo Ceja, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar University
- Daniela Contreras, Sabine Pass School, Lamar University
- Caleb Faulk, Port Neches-Groves High School, Lamar State College Port Arthur
- Andrea Figueroa, Sabine Pass School, Lamar University
- Holden Hopper, Nederland High School, Lamar University
- Grace Lehrmann, Nederland High School, Texas State University
- Loren Newcost, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar Institute of Technology
- Antony Nguyen, Port Arthur Wilson Early College High School, Lamar University
- Victoria Nguyen, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar University
- Presleigh Peveto, Port Neches-Groves High School, Lamar University
- Anthonnaya Prevost, Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies–Port Arthur, Baylor University
- Jose Ramos, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar Institute of Technology
- Argelio Rivas, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar State College Port Arthur
- Shawn Sinegal Jr., Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar Institute of Technology
- Lena Tubbs, Port Neches–Groves High School, Texas State University
- Juan Valencia, Bob Hope High School–Port Arthur, Lamar State College Port Arthur
- Stephanye Vazquez, Bob Hope High School–Port Arthur, Lamar Institute of Technology
- Gavin Wright, Port Neches–Groves High School, Lamar State College Port Arthur