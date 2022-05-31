Woman sentenced to 120 days in jail, 10 years probation for crash that killed man

Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By PA News

Destiny Berry

A woman who pleaded guilty Tuesday to a drunken driving crash that killed a Vidor man was sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation.

Destiny Desira Berry pleaded guilty to the Dec. 24, 2020, intoxication manslaughter death of Scotty W. Dorn, 40, of Vidor.

Berry gave the plea in Judge Raquel West’s 252nd Criminal District court. According to information from the court, Berry will serve 120 days up front with 10 years probation.

She was also given a $1,500 fine.

Beaumont police were called at 2:07 a.m. Dec. 24, 2020, to the 200 block of Interstate 10 North in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Police found the deceased and the driver of the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2013 Hyundai was traveling northbound in the 200 block of I-10 when the victim was struck, according to information from BPD.

