Vidor man, 60, indicted on federal weapons charge

Published 9:17 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By PA News

Rory Clifford Ellis

VIDOR — A Vidor man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a weapons possession charge.

On Thursday, officers with the Vidor Police Department served a felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person to Rory Clifford Ellis, 60, according to information from the Vidor Police Department.

Ellis, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a firearm on Jan. 19 by Vidor Police after a call for service.

Through a joint effort between Vidor Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the case was repented to a federal grand jury and Ellis was indicted May 11.

If convicted, Ellis faces up to 10 years in prison.

