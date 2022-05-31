Sylvia Mata Broussard, 64, of Groves, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

She was born February 14, 1958, in Newgulf, to Alicia Becerra Mata and Catarino Burchell Mata.

Sylvia was a proud veteran of the United States Armed Forces and served her country with honor.

She loved spending time with her “grandbabies”, as she called them (no matter how old they were), attending family get-togethers, reading, thrift store shopping, listening to music, taking trips to Galveston, and loudly cheering on her New Orleans Saints.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Michael Broussard, of Groves; beloved daughters, Stacey Rayner and husband, Andrew, of Katy; Ruby Balsano and husband, Blake, of Port Neches; Elisa Garrison and husband, Brent, of Port Neches; six beautiful grandchildren, Cameron Valka, Tristen Balsano, Bonnie Balsano, Madden Rayner, Eve Rayner, and Trudy Rayner; and siblings, Rebecca Mata Bowers and husband, Alvin, of Richmond, Alicia Mata, of Houston, Lupe Mata, of Wharton, Ella Mata, of Rosenberg, and Catarino Mata, Jr., of Groves, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frankie Becerra; and sisters, Tea Severson and Mary Jane Mata.

Mrs. Mata Broussard’s cremation arrangements will be handled under the direction of Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont. In accordance with her wishes, a celebration of life gathering at her daughter’s home is being planned and details will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donation to Project Semicolon, https://www.projectsemicolon.com/give/ or to DAV (Disabled American Veterans), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250, in Sylvia’s name.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.