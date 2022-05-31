Mother, daughter charged in handicapped child’s death

Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By PA News

Kristen Louis and Tina Louis

A 43-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter have been charged with injury to a child.

The charges follow the death of the elder woman’s 3-year-old handicapped son.

Port Arthur police said the incident occurred Monday in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue.

Detectives are investigating the death of the child, who was found deceased in his home, according to a news release.

The child’s mother, Tina Louis, and child’s sister, Kristen Louis, were arrested for injury to a child, which is a first degree felony, and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Police said the victim was found in an extremely emaciated condition.

PAPD’s Criminal investigations Division is handling the case.

