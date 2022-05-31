Jessie Mae Mosely

Sunrise: February 5, 1928 – Sunset: May 25, 2022

Jessie Mae (nee Brown) Mosely was born February 5, 1928, in Natchez, La. She died Wednesday, May 25 after battling Dementia for several years.

Jessie Mae was a 1946 graduate of Lincoln High school. She married Walter Mosely April 1950. They were married forty-two years before his death in 1992. This union produced seven beautiful children.

Jessie Mae was preceded in death by her devoted husband Walter Mosely, Sr., who was the love of her life; her brother Claude Brown and her eldest daughter, Belinda Ann Mosely-Taylor.

With loving memories, Jessie Mae is survived by her family members: three daughters-Deborah Harris (Charles) Euless, Texas; Dr. Victoria Mosely-McDonald (Peter Jr.-deceased) Moncks Corner, S.C.; and Vanessa Mosely-Ford (Billy) Goose Creek, S.C. and three sons-Stephen Mosely (Wendy), Port Arthur, Texas; Dwight Mosely (Beverly) Desoto, Texas; and Walter Mosely Jr., (Mellenea), Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 A.M. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Freeman Avenue, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.