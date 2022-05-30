Man shot in face Monday, another robbed at gunpoint at Avery Trace Apartments

A man was shot Monday in the face at an apartment complex in Port Arthur, one of two violent incidents reported at Avery Trace Apartments in the previous 48 hours.

Port Arthur Police Department Officer Wendy Billiot said authorities were dispatched to the location, 4200 block of State Highway 365, in reference to a shooting at approximately 1 a.m. Monday.

A male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the face, she said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that it might have been the result of an accident, however, details are still being gathered and the investigation is ongoing,” Billiot said in a release Monday morning.

The victim received medical treatment from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth. His current condition was not detailed.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the response.

Billiot also reported that Saturday, shortly before midnight, a male was robbed at gunpoint at Avery Trace Apartments.

Police said two black male suspects, at least one armed with a handgun, robbed the individual of money.

“The suspects were not located,” according to Billiot.

Authorities have not initially released more details about the suspect or the condition of the victim.