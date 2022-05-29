DR. JESUS ACOSTA — Rutty & Morris effort provides HVAC path for Bob Hope students

As we transition into the warmer months of the year, ask yourself, will it continue to get hot in Texas?

The obvious answer is YES!! Texas gets hot in the summer and can also get cold during the winter months. If you ever had to spend a hot summer or a cold winter with a broken heating or air conditioning system, you understand the importance of having someone who can fix it, and so do we.

Bob Hope High School is offering students the opportunity to get trained on Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) for free. Our new Pathways in Technology (P-TECH) Academy will offer classes in partnership with Lamar State College Port Arthur (LSCPA) for students to earn their HVACR level one certification.

Our P-TECH coordinator, Ms. Emma McBride, has been actively recruiting students who are interested in this program. This wonderful opportunity is possible through our partnership with LSCPA and a local business that is helping our students get the real-world experiences necessary.

Rutty and Morris Air Conditioning is our community partner in this endeavor. We are proud of how this great local business has committed to give back to the community.

Chad Rutty provided us the following statement about the partnership: “Rutty and Morris is a local HVACR contractor that is family owned by Chad Rutty and Joey Morris. We have been servicing our community 24/7 since 2004. We provide service, installation and maintenance to all types of HVAC and refrigeration systems.

“The HVACR industry is in very high demand for management, technicians, lead installers and apprentices. We have seen a declining trend of skilled workers in our trade over the last 10 years. We are excited that Bob Hope School is offering HVAC certification as part of their P-TECH Academy. We look forward to meeting your students, encouraging them to learn this skilled trade and helping them become very successful.

“Our industry average pay for technicians and lead installers is $80K to $100K – with the opportunity for bonuses and overtime pay, as well! I tell all my newly hired apprentices if they can master this trade, they can relocate anywhere and have an instant offer for a long-term HVAC position.”

One of our goals as an organization is “Transforming the Community.” CEO Dr. Bobby Lopez is committed to providing all students experiences that will build future leaders for our community.

Through our rigorous academic program and Early College High School, we are already on our way. We also realize that technical and vocational skills are just as important.

The leadership skills our students gain will make them future leaders, business owners and productive citizens of our community. So, as it continues to get hot in Texas, Bob Hope High School will help make sure you stay cool! GO EAGLES!!

— Dr. Jesus B. Acosta is the campus director of Bob Hope High School in Port Arthur. He can be reached at jesus.acosta@bobhopeschool.org.