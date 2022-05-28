KATHIE’S KORNER —Great work under cloudy skies

Normally, cloudy skies would indicate a storm is on the rise or already rising. But, I would like to put a “positive spin” on this type of weather.

I was born and raised in “sunny California” for 30 years, where the weather was always the same. In the 70s, boring after awhile and I always enjoyed trips to the northwest visiting relatives and experiencing different seasons: snows and cool temperatures as we all went hunting, hiking and fishing.

My husband, Mike, and I moved our family of five, two dogs and our belongings to a 55-acre farm we bought in the 70s to retire on.

This beautiful farm is in Washington State, where it rained a lot, (but was a soft rain). You did everything in the rain, including hay, firewood and harvesting

fruit trees and berry vines.

Our children worked and played hard with their chores and pets. The older two worked on bulb and berry farms in the summer.

I think they learned a good, physical work ethic and attitude at a young age and are strong, healthy, happy adults.

We taught them how to swim at an early age, which gave them strong, long, healthy muscles. We thank God for His direction (always) in our lives while raising and teaching these incredible children how to enjoy life, people, “themselves” and, most important, God!

Cloud cover gives all of us relief when the sun tries to brighten every part of our day, so we always welcome “cloudy skies” and all of God’s weather.

I do, however, take authority (according to God’s Word) in Jesus Name over destructive, dangerous storms with clouds that would cause people or their things problems or harm.

So, enjoy all of God’s weather.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.