Check out Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s May Week Awards winners

The Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is presented its annual May Week Awards.

Because of Covid-19, the recognitions were presented in a different format. The sorority is recognizing citizens who provided outstanding service that benefited residents in the Port Arthur community.

Community awards were presented to Christopher Bates and Kisha Simmons.

Christopher Bates – Community Service/Philanthropic Award

Constable Christopher Bates is a native Port Arthurian who is a graduate of Memorial High School. He is being recognized for creating two programs and giving excellent support to an established project that promotes human welfare in Port Arthur.

In May 2015, he gave out his first Criminal Justice Scholarship to a graduating senior in Port Arthur. He gave the scholarships from personal funds until he decided more students needed assistance.

Therefore, the first Constable Chris Bates Scholarship Breakfast was held to raise more money for the scholarship fund. With help from supporters and sponsorships, over $20,000 in scholarships have been given.

He also created the “Cop Chris” Junior Deputy Summer Camp in 2018 for children ages 9 to 11 in greater Port Arthur. The purpose of the camp is for youth to interact with Law Enforcement and First Responders. Various topics are discussed that include gangs, drugs, bullying, truancy and respect for others. The day camp is free to all youth.

Bates has partnered with the Port Arthur Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program since 2015. The “Christmas with the Constable” toy drive has supported over 15,000 people. Bates invites the entire community to enjoy gumbo, door prizes and holiday singing with a toy donation for admission.

Kisha Simmons – Education Award

Kisha Simmons, “Coach K”, works with youth at Lincoln Middle School and Wilson Early College. She teaches youth healthy coping strategies to appropriately address their mental health challenges.

She established a non-profit organization called “Teen Kick” for females ages 12-18 to enrich and empower girls to own her individuality and become who she desires to be. Summer retreats include various workshops with presenters.

She works with youth in building self-esteem and empowering them to make healthy choices with a primary focus on education and outreach. This initiative is called “Paying it Forward” which stresses the importance of giving back to the community.

Coach K is passionate about mental health and has developed curriculums geared towards all youth to address mental health, with an emphasis on high risk, under serviced youth who do not have the same access to services as the greater community. Mental health challenges are prevalent in our community and among our youth.

Kisha is doing what she can to educate the youth about mental health and empower them to get treatment to help them cope in positive ways.

The 2022 scholarship recipients are:

Ari’Yonia Patrick

Ari’Yonia Patrick is the daughter of Jamila and Marvin Patrick. She attends Wilson Early College High School. She plans to attend Lamar University and major in Business. Her future goal is to enter the Marketing field and travel.

Zakiya Wiltz

Zakiya Wiltz is the daughter of Yolanda Morris-Wiltz and Stephen Wiltz Sr. She attends Wilson Early College High School. She plans to attend Xavier University in Louisiana and major in Biology Pre-med. Her future goals are to start her own practice in Dermatology.

Amaya Carter

Amaya Carter is the daughter of Angela and Darius. She attends Memorial High School. She plans to attend Texas Southern University and major in Administration of Justice and minor in Psychology. Her future goals are to attend Thurgood Marshall Law School and become a Criminal Defense Attorney.

Mikayla Hayes

Mikayla Stormy Hayes is the daughter of Coretta Sanders. She attends Wilson Early College High School. She plans to attend Sam Houston State University and major in Criminal Justice. Her future goals are to attend Law School and start her own Law Firm.

Loren Newcost

Loren Newcost is the daughter of Rachel and Russell Owens. She attends Memorial High School. She plans to attend Lamar Institute of Technology and major in Dental Hygiene. Her future goal is to own her own dental office.

Ryla Ray Prevost

Ryla Ray Prevost is the daughter of Carry Ray. She attends Memorial High School. She plans to attend Xavier University in Louisiana and major in Biology. Her future goals are to attend Medical School and become a Radiologist.

Jaylinn Rideau

Jaylinn Rideau is the daughter of Shandra Knight. She attends Memorial High School. She plans to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in Criminal Justice. Her future goal is to become a Criminal Defense Attorney.

Shawn Sinegal Jr.

Shawn Sinegal Jr. is the son of Nakiesha Sinegal and Mr. and Mrs. Sinegal. He attends Memorial High School. He plans to attend Lamar Institute of Technology and major in Welding. His future goals are to work as a professional welder and start his own fabrication business specializing in custom barbecue pits.

Jhalan Augustine

Jhalan Augustine is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jereem and Tania Augustine. He attends Memorial High School. He plans to attend Texas Southern University and major in Business Administration in Finance. His future goals are to create entrepreneurial opportunities for new business ventures in the transportation sectors, as well as obtain an MBA to become a future securities trader.

The 2022 Ideal Students are graduates of Memorial High School and Wilson Early College High School.

Ideal Students from Memorial High School are Makayla Amani Charles, Jewel Marie Jackson, Shaniah Keishaun Lott, Loren Nicole Newcost, Rayla Jenae Ray Prevost, Ryla Denae Ray Prevost, Shawn Michael Sinegal Jr., and Jas’Lique Daune Williams.

Ideal Students from Wilson Early College High School are James Addison III, Amaya Lerae Bush, Jada Nicole Clinton, Jayden Danyel Dennis, Ethan Michael Dixon, Jordan Christopher Fisher, Mikayla Stormy Hayes, Anaya Marie Jacobs, Cameron Connor Lewis, Ari’Yonia MarShay Patrick, Stephen Dwayne Wiltz and Zakiya Janae Wiltz.

Senior Delta GEMS are Payton January, Jahleah Jones, Cor’Dynia Ladi, Shaniah Lott and Zakiya Wiltz.

• The Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority takes great pride in honoring Vivian Bobb for 50 years of membership. She was initiated through the Port Arthur Chapter in the spring of 1972, and has remained steadfast in maintaining service and sisterhood.

The chapter is also honoring 11 members for individual accomplishments this sororal year. They are: DeVeren Alexander, Master’s Degree; Sandra Bradford, retired, PAISD; Gwendolyn Davis, retired, PAISD; Angela Dugay, National Pan-Hellenic Council honoree; Bacia Griffin, Master’s Degree; Dr. Carkenda Griffin, Reaud Excellent in Education Award; Deborah Henry, TSU Golden Triangle Alumni honoree; Dr. Denita Jones, Doctoral Degree; Bernadine Julun-Jacobs, Fr. Larry Gutierrez Award-Winners for Life; Kisha Simmons, Master’s Degree, and Danielle Sinegal, National Pan-Hellenic Council honoree.

Ona Walker is Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter’s president and DeVeren Alexander is the May Week chairperson.