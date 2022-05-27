Mary Guilbeau Broussard, 95, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Rose Place in Port Arthur, Texas.

Mary was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 30, 1926 to the late, Rita Vaughn.

Those left to cherish Mary’s memory include her children, Lita Abate of Groves Texas, Joseph John Broussard and his wife, Aileen of Sulphur, Louisiana, Bernadette Villemez and her husband, Joey of Hamshire, Texas and Tina LeDoux of Lumberton, Texas; her brother, Edgar Guilbeau (Sherry) of Pearland, Texas; grandchildren, Lori Humphrey, Lance Abate, Wendy Howell, Brian Broussard, Cameron Broussard, Sarah StCyr, Jamie Oltz, Melissa Naylor, Tonia Vela, Jody Sripongs, Trey Villemez, Lindsey Hone, Kaylynn Rizzotto, Joshua LeDoux and Rachel LeDoux; great-grandchildren, Grant, Randy, Justin, Lauren, Olivia, Ben, Emily, Cora, Adeline, Jacob, Jerimiah, Timothy, Hayden, Austin, William , Grace, Elizabeth, Sophie, Luca and Molly.

Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Rita Vaughn Guilbeau; her husband, William Joseph “Bruce” Broussard, Jr.; and her son, Bruce James Broussard.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland, Texas.

Father Rejimon E. George will officiate the services.