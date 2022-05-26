Sentencing hearing set for defendants in Jake’s Fireworks raid

Nearly two years after federal agents raided a Nederland fireworks stand, a federal court has set dates for sentencing hearings for the Southeast Texans defendants who pleaded guilty to operating a national drug ring.

Lead defendants Jake Daughtry, Kip Daughtry and Jesse Hackett will have a sentencing hearing Aug. 22.

According to court filings, Jake Daughtry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a date rape drug over the Internet to an unauthorized purchaser. Kip Daughtry pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue.

In court the government said evidence showed the two were the leaders of the organization.

Tanner Jorgensen, Joseph Daughtry, Austin Dial and Joshua Whisneant will have their sentencing hearing the following day on Aug. 23.

All defendants pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from a raid of Jake’s Fireworks and Right Price Chemicals in July 2020.

The government dropped charges against two other defendants.

Jake Daughtry, who owns both companies, and Kip Daughtry, both face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The 24-count indictment featured charges ranging from drug trafficking to money laundering. Daughtry and company knowingly distributed 1,4 butanediol for human consumption, according to charges. The chemical is more commonly referred to as BDO.

According to court papers, Right Price Chemicals made $4.5 million in sales of BDO from 2016-2020. The company allowed people to buy the chemical online or at the storefront on Twin City Highway.

The government linked the deaths of two people on the East Coast to BDO sold by Right Price Chemicals in 2018.

The government eventually dropped a federal lawsuit against the Daughtrys after the then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Englade presented fabricated evidence to a judge, according to court records. Englade has since retired.

A federal judge allowed the Daughtrys to reopen their business under the condition that they do not sell BDO.