Laura “Phyllis” Keal, 88, of Port Arthur, TX departed this life peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 19, 1934 in Peck, LA to the late John and Laura Hunter.

Funeral services for Laura Keal will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at East Mount Olive Baptist Church, 800 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.