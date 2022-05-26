Authorities say woman shot Monday at Port Arthur apartment complex has died

A 31-year-old woman died Thursday, authorities said, as a result of a shooting Monday in Port Arthur.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, detectives are looking for additional surveillance video, as well as social media video and photos, showing the shooting that took place earlier this week at Louis Manor Apartments.

The shooting was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday at 1300 Joe Louis Avenue.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed the victim died Thursday afternoon.

A 40-year-old man also injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital following treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as detectives continue to interview witnesses. Police have not released the female victim’s name as of press time Thursday.

Duriso said police believe the woman was a bystander in a dispute but have not determined if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Neither victims were residents at the complex, Duriso said.

On Monday, police cars were lined up in a parking area at the complex with groups of people watching the activity from the sidewalks.

Several toddlers played near the adults, who were standing along the perimeter across the street from the Booker T. Washington Elementary School playground.

People with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or submit information by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone.

Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Duriso also asked those with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat video or photos to contact police.