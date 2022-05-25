Summer reading funs begins. See how to get involved at Port Arthur Public Library.

Leland Lord just finished reading the first book in the Harry Potter series.

“Oh my goodness,” said Carolyn Thibodeaux, children’s librarian at the Port Arthur Public Library. “What grade are you in? That’s a big book.”

The 2nd grader was with his mother and sister to get information on the library’s summer reading program.

“He’s on a 5th-grade reading level, reads 129 words per minute,” said his mom, Shannon McWaters. “He’s in advanced classes, almost all As and Bs.”

Registration for the annual contest began Monday. The Port Arthur Health Department’s Strike Team was also on hand to pass out coloring books, colors, literature and help inform parents of COVID vaccinations.

This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities.

The free program runs through July 25 for readers up to 17 years old.

Participants are asked to read at least 20 minutes per day and complete a reading journal, as well as a book summary, each week to receive an incentive.

Activities planned at the library in conjunction with the event include:

June 7, 10 a.m., Neches Federal Credit Union

June 14, 10 a.m., “I am”

June 21, 10 a.m., Texas AgriLife

July 1, 10 a.m. Sea Rim State Park

July 13, 10 a.m., a celebrity reader

July 13, 10 a.m., the Museum of Southeast Texas

Completed journals are due July 25, and on July 30 participants will have a STEM sailing event on Pleasure Island.

“Can we fish?” Lord asked.

Thibodeaux laughed.

“We’ll learn about fish,” she told him. “And you can bring your fishing pole.”

Library cards are free for Port Arthur residents, but they do offer out-of-area cards for those that live elsewhere.