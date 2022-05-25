Summer reading funs begins. See how to get involved at Port Arthur Public Library.

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Monique Batson

Shannon McWatters talks with children’s librarian Carolyn Thibodeaux about the Port Arthur Public Library’s summer reading program. Also pictured are Loghan Rivera and her brother Leland Lord. (Monique Batson/The News)

Leland Lord just finished reading the first book in the Harry Potter series.

“Oh my goodness,” said Carolyn Thibodeaux, children’s librarian at the Port Arthur Public Library. “What grade are you in? That’s a big book.”

The 2nd grader was with his mother and sister to get information on the library’s summer reading program.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“He’s on a 5th-grade reading level, reads 129 words per minute,” said his mom, Shannon McWaters. “He’s in advanced classes, almost all As and Bs.”

Leland Lord, left, and Loghan Rivera show off the coloring books and colors they received from the Port Arthur Health Department’s Strike Team. Also pictured is Shannon McWatters. (Monique Batson/The News)

Registration for the annual contest began Monday. The Port Arthur Health Department’s Strike Team was also on hand to pass out coloring books, colors, literature and help inform parents of COVID vaccinations.

This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities.

The free program runs through July 25 for readers up to 17 years old.

Participants are asked to read at least 20 minutes per day and complete a reading journal, as well as a book summary, each week to receive an incentive.

Activities planned at the library in conjunction with the event include:

  • June 7, 10 a.m., Neches Federal Credit Union
  • June 14, 10 a.m., “I am”
  • June 21, 10 a.m., Texas AgriLife
  • July 1, 10 a.m. Sea Rim State Park
  • July 13, 10 a.m., a celebrity reader
  • July 13, 10 a.m., the Museum of Southeast Texas

Completed journals are due July 25, and on July 30 participants will have a STEM sailing event on Pleasure Island.

“Can we fish?” Lord asked.

Thibodeaux laughed.

“We’ll learn about fish,” she told him. “And you can bring your fishing pole.”

Library cards are free for Port Arthur residents, but they do offer out-of-area cards for those that live elsewhere.

More News

Juvenile curfew ordinance change 1 step closer; Port Arthur Police detail need for move

Interim leader named for Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation’s top spot

PHOTO FEATURE — Memorial student Ke’Andre Jones gets key to the city

Voters make calls on District 22 State Representative, Jefferson County Commissioner Precinct 2

Print Article