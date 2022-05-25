Port Neches-Groves coaches ready to host summer camps; check out the schedule

PORT NECHES — Those looking for summer activities for kids can check out the list of camps Port Neches-Groves High School will host.

PNG will hold 10 different camps (five for boys and five for girls) with football ($60) and boys tennis ($35) starting May 31 and run through June 2. Boys basketball ($65) and softball (k-3: $50, 4-6: $65, 7-9: $80) will run June 6-8. Boys soccer ($60) and girls tennis will run June 13-15. Girls basketball (Grades 1-3: $50, 4-6: $65, 7-9: $80) will be from June 21-23 and baseball ($60) will run June 27-28.

PNG Girls Soccer Coach Aimee Bates will run the girls soccer camp (k-3: $65, 4-9: $80) from July 18-20 and volleyball camp (k-3: $50, 4-6: $65, 7-9: $80) will run from July 25-27.

Bates said she enjoys hosting the camps because it allows her and her program to connect with community.

“We get to see our future athletes come up through the system,” Bates said. “They get to know us as coaches. It also plants a little seed. Some of our high school kids come down there. It makes that connection. It is not just Indians competing. Now, when they go to a game, they know ‘Hey, that is Marlee. She coached me at camp.’ It makes it more personal and makes that connection so they are more excited about supporting us.”

PNG Head Basketball Coach Chris Smith said he also enjoys the opportunity to get to know the younger members of the community.

“We get to know each kid from elementary age all the way to incoming high school,” Smith said. “We get to see their basketball skills and get them excited about basketball. Some of them might not have played before. We get them excited to play in middle school or Little Dribblers. We get to be around them for three days and let them just have fun.”

Bates said the camps also promote kids being active and outside.

“I have two kids myself,” she said. “Anything I can do to get them off devices and get them moving and shaking is a win in my book. Besides jus the actual athletic work they get, the social interaction is important, too. It is beneficial in a lot of different ways.”

Both coaches said the camps are for kids of all skill levels and encourage anyone interested to sign up.

Camps are for kids entering kindergarten up to kids entering ninth grade.

Those looking for signup sheets can find them PNGAthletics.com