Linda Lorene Pickens Cope departed this world on May 18, 2022 in Louisville, KT at Kindred Hospital.

She was born 16 Oct 1945 in Waco, TX to parents Artie T. Pickens, Jr. and Lorene B. Pickens (Andrus).

Linda was just beginning to enjoy her retirement from Fedex in Beaumont and planned on spending her time traveling to visit friends and enjoy her family.

Those that are left to cherish Linda’s memory are her two sons: John Cope, Darren Cope and wife Kristy; sister, Jeanette VanZandt; five grandchildren Casey Lane, Crystal Klein and husband, Charley, Dalton Cope and Aubrie Placette, Hannah Landry, Hailey Landry, and Austin Cope; bonus grandkids Ashlyn, Hagan, and Hayley McDaniel; and three great-grandchildren Cambree, Case, and Copelyn Klein.

Other family includes numerous nieces and nephews as well as her best friends, Debbie Kowacich and Becky May.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lynn Begnaud. To honor her last wishes, she preferred to not have a funeral service.